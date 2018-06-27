Detroit: Become Human Was the Most Watched May Release on Twitch

The debate continues on about whether Twitch streaming hurts game sales, especially for single-player titles. General consensus seems to agree that, at the very least, Twitch acts as free marketing. If that is the case, Sony and Quantic Dream are likely happy with Detroit: Become Human’s success on the streaming platform.

According to market intelligence website Newzoo, Detroit lands in the top ten of most watched games on Twitch during the month of May. In just six days, viewers watched a total of 9.2M hours of Detroit: Become Human content. Additionally, this makes Detroit Twitch’s most watched new release, beating out the Dark Souls remaster and State of Decay 2. Quantic Dream’s latest is also the only single-player game on this list.

The top ten list of total viewing hours on Twitch for the month of May is as follows:

Fortnite (142.3M hours) League of Legends (81.2M hours) PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (43.3M hours) Dota 2 (38.8M hours) Hearthstone (33.5M hours) Overwatch (30.9M hours) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (26.1M hours) World of Warcraft (13.1M hours) Grand Theft Auto V (11.4M hours) Detroit: Become Human (9.2M hours)

Audiences watching the sci-fi experience rather than playing it themselves doesn’t spell doom for the game, either. In two weeks time, Detroit reached the one million milestone for sales. Comparatively, Heavy Rain hit the same sales mark in five weeks. Detroit’s success is making waves in unexpected markets, as well. Japanese numbers for the title remain impressive. Therefore, despite divisive reviews, this entry in Quantic Dream’s list of games may become its most profitable.

Thankfully, the studio is not ruling out the possibility of a sequel. Here’s to hoping David Cage and team do find another story to tell in this fascinating world. Who wouldn’t mind revisiting Hank and Connor’s bromance… or their hate-filled and strained partnership?

[Source via Twinfinite]