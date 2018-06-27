Fortnite Playground Mode Is Live and Here Are The Details

Fortnite finally drops their long anticipated Playground mode. It’s a free form, magical place where you can build all your heart’s desires and respawn. Fortnite practice without the constant fear of death is every noobs’ dream and as someone who is abysmal at this game and has yet to build so much as a staircase, I am beyond ready to jump in and can do so with up to 3 friends. Unfortunately, we may be waiting a little bit longer while matchmaking issues are dealt with:

The Playground is closed for repairs while we investigate some issues with our matchmaking services.https://t.co/8xBpgCayKZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 27, 2018

In the meantime, here is everything we know:

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on elimination unless downed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

It takes about 10 seconds to respawn and when you do you’ll drop down from max height above where you were killed. And because resources are granted at 10x the normal rate you won’t have to worry about grinding for materials. This is what this game has been needing so hopefully limited time changes to here to stay.

This patch also brought a few other notable changes. One of the most notable is the ability to drop map markers, which appear as colored pillars of light above the land. You’ll also find dual pistols, a new weapon that shoots simultaneously with one trigger pull, along with a lot of other weapon tweaks. Lastly, Blockbuster Event Part 4 is here along with the Builder Pro controller layout.