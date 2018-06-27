Madden NFL 19 Reveals Its 99-Rated Club (and Tom Brady Makes the Cut)

Madden NFL 19 has started the drip-feed of its players ratings by starting with the big guns: its 99 club. This year, seven football players make the grade for the absolute best-of-the-best in their position, including two of the finest signal-callers of their era in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

While Brady may have the upper hand when it comes to GOAT status (those five rings will do that for you), he’s joined this year by his Green Bay Packers peer at the very top of the mountain. Alongside the pair are five players, including one of Brady’s New England Patriots teammates. They are as follows:

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady]

New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Denver Broncos LB Von Miller

Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechly

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown

Los Angles Rams DE Aaron Donald

Yeah, that’s a pretty good list. It’s pretty hard to argue with any of those, though I’d probably drop Miller and Brown down a smidgen to 98, personally, after their teams’ lacklustre performances in the 2018 NFL season. Still, Madden NFL 19, which drops August 10, is looking to go HAM with its 99-rated players this year. EA has set out their stall and confirmed that these are the greatest players around when it comes to the virtual gridiron. Now, the question is: do you agree?

[Source: Forbes]