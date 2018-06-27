Media Create Sales for June 18 to 24 Show Good Numbers for Gundam, Fate, Detroit

It’s time for Media Create sales! The latest sales chart for video games in Japan has been released, which covers the week of June 18 to June 14, 2018. While the release of Mario Tennis Aces is the dominant force on the charts this week, the PlayStation 4 is able to maintain its second place spot thanks to some new releases based on popular anime licenses. Games like Detroit: Become Human, Dark Souls Remastered, and Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix also continue to do well.

The software list is as follows, per Gematsu:

[NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 123,774 (New)

[PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 63,790 (New)

[NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 61,764 (New)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 14,747 (2,394,724)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,296 (1,593,392)

[NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,720 (540,392)

[PS4] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 6,499 (99,143)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,486 (1,024,630)

[NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 5,595 (177,123)

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,136 (1,751,030)

[PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 4,706 (79,164)

[3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,850 (1,653,093)

[PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 05/24/18) – 3,263 (112,851)

[NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 3,216 (192,936)

[PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 3,085 (156,921)

[PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,594 (162,235)

[PSV] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 2,463 (47,185)

[PS4] Record of Grancrest War (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/14/18) – 2,336 (14,208)

[PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 1,980 (210,373)

[NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 1,920 (109,278)

The hardware sales are about where you’d expect them to be, with the PlayStation 4 sandwiched in-between the Switch and 3DS, with the Vita tagging along behind that.

Switch – 48,944 (48,062)

PlayStation 4 – 15,036 (19,090)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,259 (6,048)

New 2DS LL – 3,796 (3,862)

New 3DS LL – 2,627 (2,715)

PlayStation Vita – 2,163 (3,099)

Xbox One X – 509 (733)

2DS – 389 (475)

Xbox One – 38 (53)

[Source: Gematsu]