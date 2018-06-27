Sony Finally Gives Some Hope on PS4 Console Cross-play

It’s not exactly a good time for Sony, PR wise, especially with the ongoing public backlash regarding the relatively poor manner in which Sony decided to handle PS4 cross-platform support. After the Fortnite situation and the Paladins situation, we’ve even seen Sony shares slide due to a community outrage.

Carefully approaching the topic, Eurogamer asked a Sony representative where the company stands on the current situation and what their plans are. During the Gamelab conference in Spain today, Shawn Layden, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios, offered a brief response to this issue.

“We’re hearing it. We’re looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I’m confident we’ll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business,” said Shawn Layden.

In short, this marks the company’s first official response to the current tension that’s building up over cross-platform related issues on the PS4. It’s been a while since Sony answered with a statement related to the whole Fortnite / Nintendo Switch problem – basically, Nintendo Switch were blocked from playing Fortnite if they attempted to log in using an account which has ever played Fortnite on PS4.

After all that’s happened regarding cross-play support on the PS4, I “looking at a lot of the possibilities” and “we’ll get to a solution” doesn’t sound so bad. At least it gives us some hope that they will resolve this whole mess.

How do you think Sony is handling this so far?

[Source: Eurogamer.net]