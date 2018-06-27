The Binding of Isaac Card Game Kickstarter Has Been Fully Funded

Though Team Meat and Edmund McMillen have been working diligently on the sequel to 2010’s side-scroller Super Meat Boy – aptly titled Super Meat Boy Forever – McMillen has a few cards up his sleeve. Pun intended, as McMillen launched a Kickstarter for a card game based on his infinitely popular 2011 roguelike, The Binding of Isaac, on Wednesday. And though the Kickstarter still has about a month until it closes, the project was fully funded in less than two hours.

According to the Kickstarter’s campaign, McMillen was approached by Studio71 with the idea of doing a board game based on The Binding of Isaac. McMillen brushed the idea off, saying he “didn’t have any ideas for something like that and was far too busy with The End is Nigh and Bum-Bo to start thinking about it (but the seed had been planted).” About a year after this ostensibly short conversation, McMillen got back in touch with Studio71 – after being sick with the flu and drawing up nearly 200 cards in five days – and told them he was ready. Some months of testing and tweaking later and poof – here we are with a The Binding of Isaac card game.

The basics? “2-4 players take turns playing loot cards and using items to kill monsters that yield more items, loot, and sometimes souls. The first player to end their turn with 4 souls is the winner. Cooperation, barter, and betrayal is encouraged.” Sounds a lot like The Binding of Isaac, the game. Not all of the game’s mechanics are represented in the card game, but McMillen and pals seem to have done a good job at recreating the design philosophies of The Binding of Isaac in a way that sounds enjoyable to play, even with those unfamiliar with the game or McMillen.

The Kickstarter still has 29 days until it closes, so if you’re interested in a The Binding of Isaac as a card game, now’s the time to back the project.

[Source: Kickstarter]