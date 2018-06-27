New The Last of Us Part II Details Suggest Multiple Playable Characters

Nearly two weeks after the colossal event, we’re still getting tidbits of details trickling out of the vacant halls of the Los Angeles Convention Center. And it seems Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II is the most recent game to have more delayed details emerge. This time, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed, action-adventure, survival horror romp will supposedly feature more than one playable character, if a recent video interview with the game’s co-lead designer, Emilia Schatz, is anything to go by.

Schatz – who has worked at Naughty Dog since 2010, working on games like Uncharted 3, the original The Last of Us, and Uncharted 4 – sat down with French gaming outlet Jeux Actu (literal translation “Games News”) to discuss The Last of Us Part II‘s E3 2018 gameplay demo reveal and other topics related to the development of the game. During the interview, Schatz said, “Well, at this point, we’re just ready to show Ellie as a playable character. That may change in the future, but we’re not really ready to talk about that just yet, so I think there’s quite a lot about this game that has not yet been revealed.” Though this comment – a reply to a question about how reducing the playable character count to one will affect The Last of Us Part II‘s gameplay – doesn’t explicitly confirm whether there will be more than one playable character, Schatz did indirectly imply that Ellie wasn’t the only character we would control.

This is directly at odds with statements from other members of the game’s dev team. In a report we published during E3 2018, creative director Neil Druckmann just flat out said that “Ellie is the only playable character in the game.” Maybe The Last of Us Part II will take a similar approach to The Last of Us. In the original game, you control Joel for the majority of the adventure, but as the two travel through the Lakeside Resort, Joel gets hurt. It’s here where player control is transferred from Joel to Ellie, and we navigate through the Winter terrain as the plucky teen.

The Last of Us Part II will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. No release date has been confirmed yet.

[Source: Jeux Actu]