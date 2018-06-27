Train Sim World Gameplay Trailer and Release Date

While a lot of people may write this off, I think we need to start by acknowledging that these are some beautiful looking trains. Seriously. Simulators often exist in two extremes: they either attempt to tackle realism (graphically and/or emotionally) or they give us whacky opportunities to experiment with the game’s systems or physics. So the fact that Train Sim World (TSW) looks so good is important. Train Sim World comes to PS4 July 24th, 2018

So while the comments section of trailers like this are always full of Game Of The Year jokes and obvious Thomas the Train references, there’s something to be said about getting lost in mundane realism. It’s not for everyone, but those who appreciate this niche may want to pick this one up.

In addition to coming out on PS4 the game will also be available on Xbox One and (of course) PC. TSW will feature three routes Great Western Express, Rapid Transit & NEC: New York, as well as Sand Patch Grade for the PC version only.

For the first time, Train Sim World will allow players to walk around the world in first-person mode. This mode is utilized in tutorials, scenarios, and services where the first-person mode is required to complete tasks such as refueling or changing switches. Multiplayer has been confirmed as in development, but does not currently have a release date so you’ll be on those tracks solo for now.