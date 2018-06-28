ARK Park DLC Pterosaur Hill Out for PSVR Today

The first ARK Park DLC is out today. It’s called Pterosaur Hill, and it’s launched for a variety of platforms, including PlayStation VR.

The Pterosaur Hill DLC is being pitched as being about “flight” as a concept. The pack contains three new maps: Mountain Lake, Crystal Sky Lift, and Aviary. Mountain Lake features a hot air balloon as a new vehicle, the Crystal Sky Lift has well, the Crystal Sky Lift you can ride, and the Aviary allows a peek at a Quetzalcoatlus nest.

Per a press release, here’s the official list of key features:

Explore a variety of maps without a linear storyline.

Collect eggs and incubate them to raise your own little dinosaurs.

Find materials such as Dinosaur DNA and trade them to craft useful items and more powerful weapons.

Defend the park and its vital technology from rampaging dinosaurs across 6 gorgeous environments.

Revisit the dinosaurs from the popular title ARK: Survival Evolved.

Play with voiceovers and subtitles in English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified).

The Pterosaur Hill DLC is totally free. If you don’t already have ARK Park, it’s available right now for PlayStation VR for $49.99. A $57.99 Deluxe Edition comes with the “Hunter Package.” Also, PlayStation Plus members get an additional Desert Camouflage Outfit.