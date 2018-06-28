Blade Strangers Release Date Revealed by Nicalis

Today, publisher Nicalis has finally revealed the Blade Strangers release date. Developed by Studio Saizensen, Blade Strangers is a crossover fighting game that features several indie game stars from the East and West. The roster comprises characters from the likes of The Binding of Isaac, Cave Story, Code of Princess, Shovel Knight, Umihara Kawase, and more.

Here are the nitty-gritty details for Blade Strangers per a Nicalis press release:

Story Mode – experience each character’s unique story

Arcade Mode – pick a character and win matches to advance

Challenge Mode – complete various skill challenges for each of the characters

Survival Mode – battle against a barrage of CPU-controlled opponents

Versus Mode – fight against friends or the CPU (with “standby” option)

Online Modes – create or search for rooms and engage in Stealth, Casual or League matches

Tutorial – for new players to learn the basics

Training – practice moves and combos to hone skills (with “standby” option)

Other Features – online leaderboards, screen view and control customization, player profiles, stat tracking, unlockable items (character colors, portraits, special titles)

Blade Strangers is set to release on August 28, for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Physical copies for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch will cost $39.99, and first-run copies will come with extra bonuses.