Igarashi’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Story Trailer Released

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has had some troubled development. While it isn’t a mess like Keiji Inafune and Comcept’s Mighty No. 9, it’s no secret that Koji Igarashi’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has hit a few bumps in the road. From canceling the Wii U port to missing a couple release dates, Bloodstained has existed in an odd development limbo for a few years. Originally pegged for a 2017 release, Iga and his team (who will now be referred to as Team Iga) have moved the game to a nebulous 2018 window. Thankfully, it’s starting to sound more complete and we’re getting more information and trailers, of which Team Iga has released a new story trailer for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

The trailer, which can be viewed above, sets up the game’s world. In 1783, demons from some unknown darkness have descended upon England, attacking and killing citizens of the country and its neighbors. These attacks have lasted for a decade – until Miriam shows up to kill them all, of course. The trailer goes on to show Miriam defeating enemies, interacting with some sorcerer and enchantress, and engaging in battle with Zangestu, the lead for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon.

Though Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night isn’t out yet, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon did launch on all major platforms (including the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita) at the end of May. For fans of 8-bit Castlevania games, especially the original 1986 Castlevania and its 1987 sequel Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest, then Curse of the Moon is a welcome successor.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is slated to release sometime this year for Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One.