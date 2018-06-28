Creative Assembly Hiring for New First Person Tactical Shooter

Late last year, reports were swirling of the Alien: Isolation team, Creative Assembly, developing a new project. At the time, there did not even exist a hint of what the new IP could entail. A fresh batch of hiring posts on the studio’s official website is offering more insight now, however.

On Creative Assembly’s career page, listings for designers, programmers, and managers appear. These posts hope to attract professionals interested in working on the studio’s strategy series, Total War. There are several “console team” postings, too. Six spots for animators, environmental artists, technical artists, development managers, and UI artists are open. Each one bears a note that reveals the available listing is for a “New IP.” Opening each of the posts further details what the developer is up to– “Creative Assembly’s award-winning team behind Alien: Isolation are exploring new frontiers with a brand-new and exciting First Person Tactical Shooter IP.”

Unless this is a red-herring, it stands to reason Creative Assembly’s next project will not take place in the Alien universe. Therefore, it’s anyone’s guess as to what they have in the pipeline. Whatever the new property may be, it is seemingly in the early stages of development. We likely won’t learn more for a while.

