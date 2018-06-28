Dark Souls III Battle Royale Mode Found in Code

Unearthed by ongoing datamining efforts from one Lance McDonald, it has become apparent that Dark Souls III Battle Royale was nearly a thing. Yes, FromSoftware almost had this thing out before anyone even knew what PUBG was.

Now, there’s some important context here of course. Nobody is going to be playing this mode anytime soon, as the discovery was made within remnants of Dark Souls III‘s alpha build. This was an idea that likely didn’t get too far along before it ended up on the cutting room floor.

It’s also important to say once again that this definitely predates PUBG, so the Battle Royale concept as we know it now likely didn’t manifest here. That refers to of course the 100 players on a big map thing. I would imagine a more instanced version of the normal Dark Souls multiplayer stuff was the idea, with a group fighting down to the last, sure. But the number of players was likely not too high, and probably a factor leading to its ultimate removal.

That said, there is a chance that like PUBG, this mode is a reference to the Battle Royale novel/film of the same name, as the mode is written in the code in katakana, or a set of characters in Japanese used to transliterate foreign words. That’s all conjecture, though.

[Source: PC GamesN]