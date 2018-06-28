Firewall: Zero Hour Coming August 28 on PSVR

Sony keeps teasing us with more and more promising stuff for PSVR. They are already starting to give us some fair prices on it. Today, First Contact Entertainment’s Damoun Shabestari is sharing the news that the VR-compatible PS4 game Firewall Zero Hour is on its way. We’ve first learned about the game back in December 2017. Now, the official Firewall Zero Hour release date has been set.

Just in case you haven’t heard of this one yet, Firewall Zero Hour is a 4v4 team-based tactical PSVR shooter. The game pits players against each other and they have to rely on teamwork, strategy and diverse gear to either grab or protect a cache of sensitive data.

As the developers have stressed, cooperating in an intense squad-based shooter is crucial. Players have the opportunity to put on their PlayStation VR headsets, gather engage in blistering combat.

You have a chance to choose from 12 experienced mercenaries. Also, you can try out a variety of upgradeable weapons. It’s up to you where you end up – you can join the attacking squadron, whose job is to gain obtain valuable data or you can accompany the defending team on the frontline, making sure the data is safe.

Firewall Zero Hour is going to be available for purchase on August 28, 2018 for PSVR.

So, are you guys interested in this? Let us know if you’ve been diving into any VR games lately.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]