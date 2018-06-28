First DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance Launches in July

After detailing the roadmap for Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s DLC last month, Warhorse Studios has now unveiled the first trailer (above) for the games first DLC, From the Ashes. According to Warhorse Studio, From the Ashes will introduce an entirely new type of adventure, allowing players to participate in the building of a village from the ground up.

In the DLC, players will find themselves appointed as a bailiff, and as such, will be responsible for what buildings to erect and what people to bring in. Players will also be able to settle disputes between villagers, upgrade buildings, take note of material and labor requirements, and much more. For some of what players can expect to see in the upcoming DLC, here’s what Warhorse Studios has to say:

The first DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance introduces an entirely new type of adventure! You have an opportunity to participate in building a new village from the ground up and experience first-hand what it was like to create a new settlement. As a newly appointed bailiff, you must decide what buildings to erect and what people to bring in, and you must also settle disputes between the villagers. Each building is unique and comes with its own upgrades, material and labour requirements, so you will face some difficult decisions.

According to the Steam page for the DLC, From the Ashes will launch in July, but Warhorse Studios hasn’t specified a date for its release on any platform. In the meantime, let us know how you plan on building your village below.