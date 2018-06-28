Procedurally Generated Horror Game Monstrum Coming to PS4

Earlier today, SOEDESCO announced that the procedurally generated survival horror game Monstrum would be making its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Originally available for PC, Monstrum tasks players with abandoning an abandoned cargo ship that is haunted by one of three terrifying monsters. The game makes itself unique by being procedurally generated, meaning each play through will be totally unique to the player.

Since launching on the PC, Monstrum has managed to do pretty well, selling over 100,000 copies and garnering a massive amount of positive reviews. Fans have been waiting for a console launch for some time, so the announcement is likely to be met with happiness on that end. Although a release date for the game was not announced, expect more information soon, and let us know below if you’re excited to jump into the game once it releases.

For a brief overview of the game courtesy of developers Team Junkfish, check out below:

Escape from a Shapeshifting Freighter Monstrum is procedurally generated, so in each playthrough players will face new fears and will have to invent new tactics. The goal of the game is to escape an abandoned cargo ship, infested by one of three daunting monsters called the Brute, the Fiend, and the Hunter. Each monster has its own behavior and requires a distinct approach. This, combined with the fact that the arena is different every time, makes Monstrum a unique experience with every playthrough. Key Features Survive a different environment and monster each time you play.

Use whatever you can find to outwit the monsters and escape the ship.

Stay alive or start all over again. Good luck. Start running.

Hide, distract and run, but be careful not to fall into the numerous traps.

Monstrum is currently available for PC, with a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version coming.