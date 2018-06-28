Mothergunship Sprays Bullets Around this July, Better be Ready

Today, Prague-based development team Grip Digital and publisher Terrible Posture Games have confirmed that the action-packed FPS, MOTHERGUNSHIP, is going to get a digital release on July 17, 2018. You will be buy the game for $24.99 on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.

Here’s the deal. In MOTHERGUNSHIP the goal is rather simple. Players have to destroy the Mothergunship (duh!). Earth was obliterated by data-hoarding aliens and your duty is to kill every single one of them. Pfft! Seems appealingly simple enough to me.

The game was described as “the spiritual successor to Tower of Guns.” It’s a combo of FPS-flavored shooting and versatile crafting.

Word is: “MOTHERGUNSHIP mixes bullet-hell intensity with the FPS genre and promises you one of the largest gun crafting systems seen in video games. Craft gun monstrosities that no reasonable person could ever lift, fight gigantic bosses and experience randomized mayhem as you battle your way to the heart of the fleet to destroy the Mothergunship!”

Hm, this one kinda reminds me of Doom… I tell ya there’s nothing like mowing down those nasty-ass alien invaders with your favorite firearm. And, judging from what was shown so far, you sure as hell have lots and lots of options to create an amazing variety of firearms.