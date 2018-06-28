Remothered: Tormented Fathers Nursing its way to PS4 Next Month

Survival horror as a genre has become increasingly oversaturated in recent years. Any mention of a game being “survival horror,” similar to any mention of a game being “open-world,” is usually met with collective eye-rolls and interminable groans. Whether you enjoy or despise survival horror games, a new developer-publisher combo, Stormind Games and Darril Arts, has announced that its game Remothered: Tormented Fathers will jump from Steam to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the end of next month. Check out the gameplay trailer above.

According to the game’s publisher, Remothered: Torments Fathers is about “the mysterious Ms. Reed, obsessed by the disappearing of a young girl named Celeste, reaches the house of an old ex-notary, Richard Felton who is assisted by his nurse Gloria for his terrible and unknown disease: a moths proliferation. Between a secret and another, the mysterious nickname of Jennifer is linked to the past of the vanished little girl.” The project is being led Chris Darril, a Sicilian game designer, director, and artist who created the Remothered series – there is supposed to be a trilogy of Remothered games. Darril and Stormind Games have recruited Nobuko Toda (musician and composer of games like Metal Gear Solid, Kingdom Hearts, Halo, The Evil Within) to create the soundtrack for Remothered.

Remothered: Tormented Fathers is currently available on PC via Steam and will hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 25, 2018.