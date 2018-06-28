PSLS  •  Deals  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Sony’s PlayStation Hits Sale Is Now Live

June 28, 2018Written by Jeremy Winslow

PlayStation Hits

Immediately following the series of predictable and underwhelming E3 2018 presentations, Vice President of PlayStation Marketing, Mary Yee, took the official PlayStation blog to announce PlayStation Hits, “A selection of incredible PS4 games that are easy on the wallet [and range] from [the] award-winning epics to family-friendly favorites.” This collection of games includes cult favorites Bloodborne and The Last of Us Remastered, highly-favored remasters Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami, family-friendly platformers Little Big Planet 3 and Ratchet & Clank, and a plethora of other titles, all for a strikingly affordable $19.99 USD.

We’ve previously reported on this announcement, quickly saying, “Sony is letting everyone know that a variety of major PlayStation 4 games are now going to see a pretty solid price reduction.” Well, the PlayStation Hits sale is now live for everyone in all regions, so go wild.

To help make identifying these titles easier, Sony has opted for a color change, switching to red instead of going with the traditional blue. This means that, in retail locations, those games that are part of Sony’s PlayStation Hits sale “will come in red packaging.” Additionally, if purchased directly from the PlayStation Store, those games “will have red banners” to help differentiate them from the rest of the store’s offerings.

Check out the full list below or on the official PlayStation Store page:

  • Battlefield 4
  • Bloodborne
  • Doom
  • Driveclub
  • inFamous Second Son
  • Little Big Planet 3
  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
  • Project CARS
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Street Fighter V
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
