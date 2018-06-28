ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Launching in Fall 2018

Today, HumaNature Studios announced that ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, the upcoming fourth entry of the beloved action roguelike series, will launch sometime this fall on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Along with the news of the launch, HumaNature Studios has also announced that they are going back to self-publishing, with Adult Swim Games stepping away from the project.

“We ARE releasing this year!! Right now we have our sights set on a fall release. We will be making a specific release plan announcement in regards to dates as soon as we have that nailed down.” said Greg Johnson, founder of HumaNature and creator of the ToeJam & Earl series. “Going forward Adult Swim Games is no longer going to be our publisher. Instead, we are going back to self-publishing! Adult Swim Games has some other big titles they plan to launch this summer so when Back in the Groove pushed back, we both agreed that it made sense for them to hand us the reigns, rather than taking a chance on this getting pushed back any more.”

According to Johnson, the studio is also looking into opening up a closed beta within the next couple of weeks for early access backers to the games Kickstarter. For more on the upcoming game, check out an overview from the developers below:

ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove is an all-new adventure developed by the co-creator of the OG ToeJam and Earl games, which famously infused hip-hop stylings with rogue-like game play. Crash land on Earth and protect yourself with funky power-ups against dangerous Earthlings on an adventure to find all the lost pieces of the Rapmaster Rocketship. Play with up to three of your friends online or couch co-op and discover all the secret locations and powerful tools. ToeJam and Earl probably shouldn’t have taken the Rapmaster on an intergalactic joyride, but at least they’ll find all the pieces of it before Lamont notices that it’s missing … right? Right. Back in the Groove is a mash-up of the very best features of the classic console games with a ton of fresh features. Get a blast of funky nostalgia or play ToeJam and Earl for the very first time. FEATURES: Nine playable characters including: ToeJam and Earl, Latisha, Lewanda, GeekJam, Peabo, and Earl’s mom, Flo

Randomly-generated stacked levels to make every play through feel different in advanced mode

Discover new secret locations and terrain types

Jam to 15 re-makes of old favorite songs and 15 new songs in the same funky style

Dynamic split-screen for couch co-op play, as well as online play — supports up to 4 players

Enter the Hyperfunk Zone in multi-player co-op, too

A huge number of new presents, Earthlings, player character stats, character-specific dialogue, permanent power-hats, and many features that enhance cooperative play and make this the best Toejam & Earl yet

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove will launch in the fall for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.