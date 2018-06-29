Capcom Running Monster Hunter: World USA Championship Tournament in San Francisco

At E3 2018, Capcom held what seemed like a fun, one-off tournament for Monster Hunter: World. Turns out that was a hint of something bigger. On July 28 at the Terra Gallery & Events venue in San Francisco, Capcom is holding the Monster Hunter: World USA Championship. In this event, teams of two will battle in two rounds of time attack competition, while spectators can attend for free and enjoy several side attractions in addition to the main event.

If you want to participate, there’s a $20 entry fee, and you have from now until July 18 to register. A valid US passport is also required upon entry. Spectators are free, but must RSVP for a ticket (no passport needed, just a photo ID). All participants will receive a t-shirt for the event, as well as a swag bag (contents to be determined). Attendees will receive a Monster Hunter: World lanyard.

The initial qualifying round will be “Arena Quest 01: Slay Pukei-Pukei,” which is a regular quest in the game. The top eight teams with the best times will move onto the finals, in which they will compete with the “Nergigante Slay Event 4.” This is a limited time event, available in the game until August 1. It also isn’t visible in the game’s public rankings.

Both members of the winning team will receive a Monster Hunter: World Memorigin Tourbillon watch, and a trip to Japan to represent the US at the Exhibition Invitational event. Side events include an art gallery, a challenge booth, a signing session with the game’s producer, raffles, and some sort of “photo op.”

[Source: Official Site]