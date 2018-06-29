A Curated List of The Best PS4 Horror Games Materializes on Reddit

Reddit can be a source for all kinds of information. From in-depth investigations performed by not-professional journalists to throwaway posts about things not working, Reddit is most people’s harbinger of news of any kind. So it should be no surprise that the forum posting site has compiled a list of the best PS4 horror games to date, and the entries are both predictable and unexpected in the same breath.

Though the post was discovered through Reddit, it was originally posted to image hosting website Imgur by a user named foreveralonehappy. This user’s list is restricted to 10 games in what they definitively believe are “The best horror Games available on the PS4.” Check out the full list on Imgur (which includes pictures and a brief synopsis of each game) or down below.

Until Dawn

Get Even

Observer

Alien: Isolation

Outlast

The Evil Within

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Soma

Detention

White Night

Unsurprisingly, this list has caused quite a commotion in the PS4 community on both Imgur and Reddit. Imgur users claim that Until Dawn, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Outlast are “ftw,” while other users feel “Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light are worth mentioning.” Another commenter said “Portrait of Fear is the shit,” whereas another poster gave glowing praise to Outlast, saying, “Outlast is fucking terrifying. If you like being scared, get this game!!!” Three exclamation points so you know it’s real.

Reddit users were a little more eclectic, with one poster saying, “The only time I’ve thought “OK maybe I’m going to have stop for now, this is beginning to creep me out” in 30 years of playing games was Resident Evil 7 in VR.” Another commenter questioned where Bloodborne was, while another asked where P.T. was.

However, the best comment of all was found on the Imgur posting, where one user simply said, “No thanks. If I want to be scared and on edge I’ll just leave the house.” Understandable, as if you’re a chicken, you probably want nothing to do with horror at all. And with the state of America’s politics, leaving your house probably is just as scary as any scene in Ari Aster’s Hereditary or Capcom’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

[Source: Imgur]