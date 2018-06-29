It’s a Double XP Weekend for Fortnite

What better way to wrap up Season 4 of Fortnite then to give you double XP for your playtime this weekend? Drop in because that’s exactly what Epic is doing from now until Monday, July 2nd, 2 AM EST players will earn an extra 100% bonus XP. You’re going to need it if you plan on making your way up those tiers.

Fortnite Season 5 starts on July 12th, you have that in-game countdown clock to forever remind you, so this double XP is a great way to make one final push during Season 4. Remember you can snag XP by completing the weekly challenges as well.

The end of Season 3 was met with both speculation and intrigue: from the meteor strike signaling a change was about to come to the heroes and villains theme that was sprinkled throughout Season 4.

And if history tells us anything we should be seeing additional in-game hints regarding Season 5 in the coming days. This weekend would be a great time to roll some of that out as there will likely be an influx of players eager to get some extra XP. But perhaps that’s just wishful thinking.

At least this will give all of us some incentive to play the game we all know and love while we wait for Playground mode‘s matchmaking issues to get resolved.

[Source: VG 247]