H1Z1 PS4 Servers Down as New Update Is Introduced

June 29, 2018Written by Uros Pavlovic

H1Z1 PS4 Update arriving ps4 servers down

It appears that H1Z1 is offline on the PlayStation 4, with development studio Daybreak Game Company implementing a massive new update. Word is that the free-to-play battle royale-themed shooter is down from 3pm UK time until approximately 7pm BST, as the H1Z1 PS4 update is being applied.

News has arrived a few hours ago via Daybreak’s Twitter account.

The initial patch notes uncovered that there are more things being added to the game. Daybreak revealed, “We have added a Revive mechanic to Duos and Fives.”

“Instead of dying, players will go into a ‘knocked down’ state where they will have 60 seconds before they bleed out. Enemies can continue to damage you during this period, decreasing this time,” the dev added.

In related news, Daybreak Games recently also shared the news that one month after the open beta, H1Z1 shattered the 10 million player mark on the PlayStation 4 console. Also, players have logged a playtime of around 102, 289,237 hours in the open beta, and that comes to 11,000 years (oookay, that math just totally destroyed my poor brain).

[Sources: Express.co.uk and Twitter]

