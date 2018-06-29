Life is Strange Dev Celebrates 10 Years With Video Highlighting Its Games

DONTNOD Entertainment opened its doors in June 2008. The French developer, founded by Hervé Bonin, Aleksi Briclot, Alain Damasio, Oskar Guilbert, and Jean-Maxime Moris, launched its first title, Remember Me, in 2013. Published by Square Enix, the science fiction, action-adventure game failed to make waves critically and commercially. However, the experience in Neo-Paris was merely the beginning. No one, probably not even the development team themselves, could predict Life is Strange’s impact on the industry. Its release in January 2015 generated excitement reminiscent of Telltale’s The Walking Dead Season 1. With all of this and much more behind them and ahead of them, the team celebrates its 10th year anniversary.

On the developer’s official Twitter page, the following post appears. Attached is a video that spotlights each game under DONTNOD’s belt and the accolades received.

Unsurprisingly, Life is Strange gets a bulk of the trailer’s attention. However, Remember Me, Vampyr, and the forthcoming Twin Mirror all earn their chance in the limelight as well. Additionally, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, the prelude to Life is Strange 2, gets some love, too.

Fans can explore Captain Spirit’s adventures now for free, while the wait for Life is Strange 2 persists. Episode 1 of the sequel goes live on Thursday, September 27. The recently announced psychological thriller Twin Mirror launches on an unspecified date in 2019.

