Monster Hunter: World Summer Twilight Fest Kicks Off Next Month

Monster Hunter: World players are in for a summer treat next month, as Capcom has announced that a Summer Twilight Fest will kick off next month on July 13th. The event, which will run through July 26th, promises to add a new series of bounties, bonuses for logging in daily, and of course, some new special costumes for you and your Poogie to equip.

Much like the Spring Blossom Festival before it, players will be able to take part in a series of new quests designed specifically for the event. Capcom has also announced that during the duration of the event, all previously released event quests, including exclusive Summer Twilight Fest quests, will be made available. Players can head over to the Celestial Pursuit and find everything decorated, with many of the staff decked out in their summer best.

For an overview of the Summer Twilight Fest, check out what Capcom has to say about the upcoming celebration:

You’ll find the Celestial Pursuit bedecked with decorations, and the staff garbed in their summertime best! Not only that, but your Poogie and the Handler will also have some special costumes! For the duration of the event, almost all previously released event quests, including exclusive Summer Twilight Fest quests, will be made available. Your daily login bonus, limited bounties and more will feature some very special surprises for you! Celebrate the season with hunters worldwide at the Summer Twilight Fest!

Elsewhere in the world of Monster Hunter, a Final Fantasy XIV crossover was announced during E3 2018, with fans also being able to find and take down the Behemoth from the Square Enix franchise sometime this summer. Needless to say, it’ll be a busy summer for Monster Hunter: World players.