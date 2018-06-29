Latest Crossout Update Adds New Map, Cooperative PvE Raid

Today, Targem Games and Gaijin Entertainment have announced another new update to the PC version of their post-apocalyptic action MMO, Crossout. Officially noted as the 0.9.90 version of the game, the update introduces an entirely new PvP game mode, a challenging cooperative PvE raid, a new map, and tons of other new improvements to the game. Though the update is listed as for the PC right now, Targem Games has been good about getting out updates to the console version of Crossout, so make sure to keep an eye out for any updates.

The new “Domination” PvP mode will send teams to fight for dominance over three different control zones on the map. Both teams will have to tactically split up their forces to ensure that they can both capture and hold two of the three zones. The new mode will be accessible through regular random battles for all players level 10 or higher, and is immediately available on the new “Nameless Tower” map.

The new PvE raid, “Steel Cradle,” will see a team of four players attacking a large factory complex in the Wastelands. As they fight, they’ll have to take down massive steel beasts known as Leviathans while also taking down multiple components of the factory. In the end, they’ll have to fight a final boss, but it won’t be an easy task, so make sure you and your team are ready.

As noted above, no console release for the update has been announced yet, but make sure to keep an eye out, and in the meantime, check out the latest update to Crossout, which includes a new faction of fire-worshipping madmen.