Ichigo Kurosaki Confirmed as Playable in Jump Force

The story of Bleach, once considered one of Shonen Jump’s “big three” manga, ended quite sadly as the anime was cancelled before reaching the end of the story, and the manga had to wrap up less elegantly than anyone wanted. But the series’ legacy is still important, and we see that Shonen Jump itself still agrees with the latest, new Jump Force character announcement.

“Bleach Your Image,” says a full-page spread in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and we see Bleach’s Ichigo Kurosaki in a form that hasn’t yet been seen outside of the manga. He’s in his “Thousand-Year Blood War” form, which was never animated. That’s a pretty cool get for fans who stuck with the series until the end.

Other Bleach characters are part of the reveal as well. Both Rukia Kuchiki and Aizen Sosuke are shown in the spread, although it isn’t confirmed if they’re playable or not. Recent misunderstanding led people to think characters from Death Note were playable, which ended up not being the case, so it’s best to wait for official word for this game in particular.

Also included in the announcement is a new “real stage,” Hong Kong. Jump Force is about the Jump world and the real world crashing together, so it appears the stages are labelled accordingly. Notably, a Blackbeard Pirates ship (from One Piece) seems to be a part of the stage.

Jump Force doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s currently set to arrive in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Gematsu]