In Case You Missed It: PS Plus Members Get Some Awesome PS4 Deals This Week

If you’ve been saving up your hard-earned cash, eagerly awaiting PS4 game sales, well, now is the time to start buying. The PlayStation Store now has a huge number of discounted prices on a wide variety of PS4 games across all genres. Pay attention to the discounts, because there are some mighty fine games available now and for tantalizingly low prices.

This PS Plus Specials sale might not be as good as the Flash Sales that Sony has, but it’s a great opportunity to pick up some high-profile games for heavily discounted prices. If you’ve been looking to add more games to your backlog, or just missed anything in the last few years, it’s worth giving the games below a look to see if there’s anything you want to purchase.

Of course, before you stuff that digital shopping cart with PS4 goodies, you should be aware that these deals require a PS Plus membership. . For even more PS Plus discounts this week, you can check out PS Plus Specials sale.

PS4 Game Sales

Those are some pretty sweet deals. Let us know in the comments if you’ll be grabbing anything.