Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk Endings and Trophy Guide (Spoiler Free)

As far as Platinum trophies go for otome visual novels, this was the absolute easiest to get. It’s pretty impossible to make a mistake and get locked out of an ending, unlike the previous two of Aksys Games’ summer of mystery. So why bother with this trophy guide, then?

This is the most efficient path to nabbing each and every trophy. Less time wasted, less frustration in “why in the world can’t I open that branch in Chapter 3 *1? I see that branch right there, so what have I done wrong to not get it?” (I totally never had this conversation with myself. Also never pulled my hair out wondering why I couldn’t unlock the “Stranger” short story. Nope, never happened.)

As long as you follow this ending order, do all of the short episodes and Town Memories as they open in each Map (don’t forget to switch between Jed and Eiar when available!), and purchase everything you can in the Antique Shop, you will procure that Platinum in no time. The bronze trophies for completing the individual chapters and getting 50% collection rates are not listed, as following this guide will automatically unlock them.

Happy Ending I (People Ending)

Easiest ending to obtain by far.

Chapter 3 *5

Stay There

Masquerade trophy unlocks.

Heroes Ending (Happy Ending II)

Chapter 3 *5

Choose any of the four options EXCEPT for “Stay There.”

Chapter 7 *2

Either choice is fine. Does not affect this ending.

Chapter 7 *7

Go to the chapel.

Chapter 8 *8

Talk to Hugh.

Chapter 8 *10

Kill Olgar. (This is the only time you’ll choose this option.)

Masquerade II trophy unlocks.

Bad Ending

Load Chapter 8 *10

Don’t kill Olgar.

Chapter 9 *2

This was a dream. (This is the only time you’ll choose this option.)

Hallucination trophy unlocks.

Lord Ending

Load Chapter 8 *10

Don’t kill Olgar.

Chapter 9 *2

This was reality.

Chapter 9 *3

Run away.

Tower Overlord trophy unlocks

Hugh Ending

Load Chapter 9 *2

This was reality.

Chapter 9 *3

Don’t run away.

Chapter 9 *5

Will run.

Butterfly Journey trophy unlocks.

Heroine’s Ending

Load Chapter 9 *5

Won’t run.

Map #8 is now open. Do as many short stories as you want, but only Lugus’s short story in the Snowdrop Field is required.

Church – Nod to Tee.

Tower – Release Ashen Hawk from his sins.

West Alley – Want to see Levi under the sun.

Square – Tell Lavan he shouldn’t say that.

Snowdrop Field – Believe in Lugus.

Foggy Forest – Don’t kill Olgar.

Chapter 9 *7

I seek the light.

Gentle Ending trophy unlocks.

Wolf Ending

Load Chapter 9 *7

I can’t decide.

The Two Beasts trophy unlocks.

Endings 50% trophy unlocks.

Lugus Ending

Load Map #8

Visit Foggy Forest.

Respond “…” to Olgar.

Hawk Lord trophy unlocks.

Lavan Ending

Restart a brand new game from the beginning. Thank goodness for the ability to skip already read portions, right?

Map #2

Purchase everything new from the Peddler’s Antique Shop (Reading Maniac trophy unlocks)

Read all new Town Memories.

Map #3

“Stranger” short story is now available. Complete it.

Read all new Town Memories.

Read all new Notes (from Flowchart screen).

Map #4

Finish all short episodes and Town Memories.

Short Episodes 100% trophy unlocks.

Map #6

Read all new Town Memories.

Map #7

Read all new Town Memories.

Collector of Memories trophy unlocks.

Buy last item at Antique Shop.

Loyal Customer trophy unlocks.

Chapter 3 *5

Choose any of the four options EXCEPT for “Stay There.”

Chapter 7 *2

Even so…

Chapter 7 *7

Go to the chapel.

Chapter 8 *8

Talk to Lavan.

Chapter 8 *10

Don’t kill Olgar.

Load Chapter 9 *2.

This was reality.

Chapter 9 *3

Don’t run away.

Chapter 9 *5

Won’t run.

Map #8

Visit Square – Nod to Lavan.

Chapter 9 *7

I seek happiness.

The Wolf’s Wife trophy unlocks.

Levi Ending

Load Chapter 7 *2

It was inconsiderate of me.

Chapter 7 *7

I’ll check and see how Levi is doing.

Chapter 8 *8

Talk to Levi.

Chapter 8 *10

Don’t kill Olgar.

Load Chapter 9 *2.

This was reality.

Chapter 9 *3

Don’t run away.

Chapter 9 *5

Won’t run.

Map #8

Visit West Alley – I loved Levi.

Chapter 9 *7

I seek laughter.

Town of Sinners trophy unlocks.

Traveler Ending

The branch at Chapter 3 *1 is now available! Load Chapter 3 *1.

He seemed kinder than he did previously.

Traveler *4

Go back to sleep.

Blissful Girl trophy unlocks.

Gallery 100% trophy unlocks.

Links Ending

Load Traveler *4.

Go down to tavern.

The Witch’s Eyes trophy unlocks.

Endings 100% trophy unlocks.

Flowchart 100% trophy unlocks.

Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk Platinum trophy unlocks.