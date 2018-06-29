Season 2 of Steep’s Live Activities Begin on Sunday

Ubisoft announced today that Season 2 of Live Activities will be coming to Steep soon. Season 2, called “Victory Yama,” will begin on July 1st and run all the way through September 29th, and much like Season 1, players will be able to participate in monthly live activities and weekly community challenges in order to unlock exclusive rewards and items.

According to the company, new activities will be available in July, August, and September, and will give players the ability to win and unlock various equipment and gear as they play. The second season, Victory Yama, will give players the ability to win and unlock the Victory Yama equipment set. A quick breakdown of the three months of activities is as follows:

July Steep World Tour Pro Racer

Ubisoft Club Weekly Challenges

Ubisoft Club Community Challenges August Steep World Tour Wingsuit Extreme

Ubisoft Club Weekly Challenges

Ubisoft Club Community Challenges September Steep World Tour Freestyle

Ubisoft Club Weekly Challenges

Ubisoft Club Community Challenges

Each challenge only lasts for a month, so if you’re looking to jump in and claim the exclusive gear, make sure to do so before the next month begins. Make sure to let us know below if you’ll be jumping back onto the slopes for a chance at some of this gear.