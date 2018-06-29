The Crew 2 Has Arrived, Let the Racing Begin

So, after all the closed betas, open betas, E3 newsies, and whatnot, today Ubisoft announced that The Crew 2, the long-awaited multiplatform racer is finally available. The game was made by France-based Ubisoft Ivory Tower and lets allows gamers to take part in races on land, air and the sea.

Incidentally, you know that Gold Edition we mentioned earlier? Well, gamers were hoping to taste the racing game three days before release, have experienced serious issues on PC, according to recent reports.

The Crew 2 was described as a game that “pushes physical boundaries to let driving and open world fans test their skills in nonstop competition and exploration. From coast to coast, drivers will explore America and compete to become the greatest motorsports champion by dominating the motorsports scene on land, on the water and in the air, and by collecting a wide variety of exotic and offroad cars, bikes, boats and planes. They will find challenges and inspiration among four different motorsports families: street racing, off-road, pro-racing and freestyle, and will be given a broad set of options among a wide selection of vehicle types.”

“The Crew 2 returns this year letting players revel in the American driving experience,” said Ahmed Boukhelifa, managing director of Ubisoft Ivory Tower. “In this iteration, we’ve enhanced the experience in all ways possible, allowing players to realize their potential in an exhilarating open world, through an unprecedented variety of challenges, wide exploration, intense competition, races and crazy stunts.”

The game has hit stores worldwide today on the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One and PC. The Crew 2 will support 4K display and provide enhanced graphics on both PS4 Pro and Xbox One X platforms. The Crew 2 has a T for Teen rating and carries a retail price of $59.99.