Scattered Reports of PSN Down From Users Experiencing Issues Connecting, Slow Speeds

As of 10:00 AM Pacific, the users have been reporting slow connections to the PSN, while others say it’s not working at all. These reports seem to be anecdotal at this time. The PSN Status page lists all services as currently online and functional. The Reddit thread reporting the outage appears to be growing with additional comments from users saying they are unable to connect to the PSN. When we tested this, we were able to connect to the PSN without any issues. We tested both in the PS4 menu and in online games without experiencing any problems.

Here are the issues that are typically impacted when there are PSN down reports:

Account Management You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. Gaming & Social You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Store You may have some difficulty accessing features and products on the PlayStation Store. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Now You may have some difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Vue You may have some difficulty accessing some channels and features in PlayStation Vue. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

While the PSN is down, you may receive a maintenance notification.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

Is PSN down for you right now? Are you experiencing any issues connecting to the service? If so, let us know in the comments below.

[Source: PSN Status Page]