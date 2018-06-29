Visual Novel Nekopara Vol 1 PS4 Seduces Players Next Month

For fans of smut – or Ecchi in anime lexicon, a Japanese slang term for playfully sexual actions – developer Neko Works and publisher Sekai Project have published the debut trailer for the erotic visual novel, Nekopara Vol. 1, which can be viewed above. Originally pegged for a June 21, 2018 release date, Nekopara Vol. 1 – which will be released for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 – has been confirmed to launch worldwide on the Fourth of July.

According to Gematsu, Nekopara Vol. 1 initially launched on Steam back in December 2014. This new console port will include “additional features [like] a new opening song by Popholic and Aki Misato, a new opening movie, new CG, and new scenarios.” All voice-overs have been fully rerecorded as well, with the addition of Japanese, English, and Traditional (and Simplified) Chinese subtitles and UI language options. And lastly, the console port includes the fandisc, Nekopara Vol. 0, which serves as a prequel to Nekopara Vol. 1.

Check out the story details for Nekopara Vol. 1 (and Nekopara Vol. 0) that have been posted to the game’s Steam store page.

What’s Nekopara? Why, it’s a cat paradise! Kashou Minaduki, the son of a long line of Japanese confection makers moved out to open his own shop “La Soleil” as a patisserie. But upon moving out, hidden amongst his things were two of the catgirls, Chocola and Vanilla, that the family had been raising. When he tried to send them back, they begged and pleaded until he gave in and now they’ve opened La Soleil together. With two catgirls who really, REALLY love their master trying their very best and occasionally failing — a heartful comedy opens for business! See the Sayori Neko Works’ mascots Chocola and Vanilla like never before, moving, and in full voice on screen. And now with the E-mote System, the characters smoothly move on screen changing expression and poses in countless ways. Please note that Nekopara Vol. 0 is a fandisc for Nekopara Vol. 1. What’s Nekopara? Why, it’s a cat paradise! This is a story just before Kashou opened “La Soleil”. The eldest daughter of the Minaduki household and their six catgirls go to wake up their master; prepare breakfast; clean up the house; go out on a walk; make dinner; take a bath; sleep together; et cetera, et cetera. Enjoy a page from the leisurely, daily lives of Shigure and the Minaduki household’s catgirls!

Nekopara Vol. 1 will launch worldwide on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 4, 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]