Check Out Some Battlefield V Closed Alpha Gameplay

DICE is currently running a Battlefield V closed alpha test on PC, videos from which have surfaced online, thanks to the lack of a non-disclosure agreement. There are quite a few videos making rounds but the footage embedded above is of high quality, and offers a glimpse of the Conquest mode and Fall of Norway campaign. While PC footage isn’t representative of Battlefield V‘s console versions, it gives us a good idea of what to expect and there’s no doubt that the game will look gorgeous on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. Without further ado, check it out!

DICE has promised fans the most immersive Battlefield multiplayer experience yet. “Battlefield V is a homecoming for DICE as a studio – a return to the era that came to define the Battlefield franchise,” said general manager Oskar Gabrielson last month. “The scale of each battle and level of immersion is unlike anything we’ve done before in Battlefield and players are in for an epic journey.”

War Stories are also set to return in Battlefield V. From freezing Norway to the scorching North African desert, there will be plenty of stunning landscapes for players to traverse.

Battlefield V will release worldwide on October 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.