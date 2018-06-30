E3 Game Critics Awards Nominees Announced, Anthem and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Take Lead

The nominees for 2018’s Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 have been announced, with BioWare’s Anthem and FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice leading the pack. Do note that only playable games qualify for the awards, making games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us Part II ineligible for nominations. However, the organizers plan to consider non-playable games for “special commendations.”

Full list of nominees is as follows:

BEST OF SHOW Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

(FromSoftware/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios/Sora Ltd./Nintendo for Switch) BEST ORIGINAL GAME Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

(FromSoftware/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One) Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One) BEST CONSOLE GAME Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft for PS4, Xbox One)

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom for PS4, Xbox One)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision for PS4, Xbox One)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios/Sora Ltd./Nintendo for Switch) BEST VR/AR GAME Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio/SIE for PSVR)

Déraciné (FromSoftware/SIE Japan Studio/SIE for PSVR)

Echo Combat (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios for PC)

Tetris Effect (Resonair/Enhance Inc for PSVR)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games for PlayStation 4/PSVR) BEST PC GAME Anthem (BioWare/EA)

Battlefield 5 (EA DICE/EA)

Metro: Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Rage 2 (Avalanche/id/Bethesda)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega) BEST HARDWARE/PERIPHERAL Neo Geo Mini (SNK)

Poké Ball Plus (Nintendo for Switch)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Vantage Controller for PS4 (SCUF Gaming)

Xbox Adaptive Controller (Microsoft) BEST ACTION GAME Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Battlefield 5 (EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Metro: Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Rage 2 (Avalanche/id/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Xbox One) BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One) BEST RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios/Bandai Namco for PS4, Xbox One)

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix for PC, PS4, Switch)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix/Acquire/Nintendo for Switch)

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! (Game Freak/Nintendo for Switch) BEST FIGHTING GAME Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Soulcalibur 6 (Bandai Namco for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios/Sora Ltd./Nintendo for Switch) BEST RACING GAME F1 2018 (Codemasters for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)

Team Sonic Racing (Sumo Digital/Sega for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Trials Rising (Red Lynx/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) BEST SPORTS GAME FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver/EA for PS4, Xbox One)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning/Nintendo for Switch)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions/Konami for PC, PS4, Xbox One) BEST STRATEGY GAME Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (The Bearded Ladies/Funcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega for PC)

Two Point Hospital (Two Point Studios/Sega for PC)

Wargroove (Chuckle Fish for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) BEST FAMILY/SOCIAL GAME Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Lego DC Super-Villains (Traveler’s Tales/WBIE for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! (Game Freak/Nintendo for Switch)

Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning/Nintendo for Switch) BEST ONLINE MULITPLAYER Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Battlefield 5 (EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One) BEST INDEPENDENT GAME Ori and the Will of Wisps (Moon Studios/Microsoft for PC, Xbox One)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive for PC, Xbox One)

Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury for PC)

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice/Finji for PC, Xbox One) BEST ONGOING GAME Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

For Honor (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Fortnite (Epic for iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp for iOS, PC, Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Winners will be announced on Monday, July 2.