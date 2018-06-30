Far Cry 5, Wolfenstein II, and More Discounted in GameStop’s Two-Week Sale

If you’re looking to pick up some video games to play through this summer, then GameStop will be running a two-week sale starting Monday, July 2, offering up to 50% off on select titles.

Here’s what’s on offer for a limited time (available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated):

Destiny 2: $9.99

FIFA 18 and FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition: $24.99 (virtual currency available)

NBA 2K18: $19.99 (also on Nintendo Switch, PS3 and Xbox 360; virtual currency available)

MLB The Show 18: $29.99 (PS4 only, virtual currency available)

Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99 (Online Premium Edition for $39.99)

Far Cry 5: $39.99 (Season Pass available)

Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99 (Season Pass available)

Star Wars Battlefront II: $19.99 (Standard & Deluxe editions)

Middle Earth Shadow of War: $19.99 (also on XB1 digital)

Overwatch Legendary Edition: $39.99 (bonus content includes 15 hero skins)

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition: $19.99

Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $29.99

Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also on Nintendo Switch and XB1 Digital)

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition: $39.99 (also on XB1 digital)

Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition: $39.99 ($15 in bonus content, Season Pass available)

Monster Hunter World: $29.99

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $19.99 (Season Pass available)

The Invisible Hours: $14.99

L.A. Noire: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch for $39.99)

Lego Ninjago: $19.99 (also on Nintendo Switch for $29.99)

There’s not much on offer in terms of hardware for PlayStation owners but here are some accessories you can grab:

Get an additional 25% off all the toys, statues, drinkware, board games and apparel you can fit into GameStop’s Stuff & Save bag ($7.99 for bag, limited supplies, one per customer)

Save $10 on DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers (Magma Red and Gold)

50% off all strategy guides

20% select KontrolFreek accessories with purchase of ANY featured sale game

Offers end on Sunday, July 15.