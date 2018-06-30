PS3 Shooter Starhawk’s Online Features to Shut Down Today

In an unannounced move, LightBox Interactive’s and Sony Santa Monica Studio’s Starhawk will have its online features permanently disabled today. This development was noted by Reddit users who found a brief disclaimer that was quietly added to the game’s PlayStation Store page, stating:

Multiplayer features for Starhawk will be terminated and no longer be available after June 30th, 2018. The single-player campaign and any other offline content will continue to be playable.

Although not surprising, it’s unusual for Sony to not make an announcement or add games awaiting closure to its Decommissioned Servers list, which currently includes shutdown notices for games like MotorStorm Apocalypse and Modnation Racers that released before Starhawk.

For those not familiar with it, the third-person shooter released in 2012 to positive reviews overall, featuring 32-player online battles and offline/online co-op modes. The single-player campaign follows the story of hired gun Emmett Graves who is tasked with preventing savage-like mutants known as Outcasts from destroying his home, all while bringing an outlaw to justice. Graves has quite the arsenal of high-tech weapons at his disposal alongside vehicles including the Razorback 4×4, Ox Heavy Tank, and Sidewinder Jet Bike. The conflict centers around Rift Energy, the exposure to which transforms humans into Outcasts.

Are any of our readers still playing Starhawk?

[Source: PlayStation Store via Reddit]