VR Mystery Game Tokyo Chronos Headed to Kickstarter

MyDearest has announced that it will launch a Kickstarter crowdfunding effort for its virtual reality mystery game, Tokyo Chronos, on July 10. The developer will be bringing a playable demo to the Anime Expo 2018 where it will also hold a discussion panel.

Here’s some additional information about the title, which is being developed in collaboration with Sekai Project:

About A virtual reality mystery visual novel developed by a team of amazing creators. Characters come to life, right before your eyes. The mystery gradually unfolds in this suspenseful story set in an enigmatic world. A completely new Visual Novel UI optimized for VR. A stereophonic sound system that will transport you into the story. This is a title that allows you to fully dive into the world of the game, a visual novel experience like never before. Staff Director: Haruki Kashiwakura (Motion Director of Expelled from Paradise)

The discussion panel will be held on July 7 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm PT. Playable demo will be available at the Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall booth 4418.

Tokyo Chronos is expected to launch early next year for PS VR, Oculus Go, Rift, and SteamVR.

[Source: Tokyo Chronos (Twitter) via Gematsu]