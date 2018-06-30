Evolve Developer Turtle Rock Working on a ‘Globally Known’ Franchise

ResetEra users have spotted a job advertisement on Turtle Rock Studios’ website, which seeks a Senior Level Designer for an unannounced AAA game that is part of a “globally known” franchise. At the moment, it’s unclear if this project is different than the co-op first-person shooter with elements of dark fantasy that Turtle Rock said it was working on in December 2016. That unannounced title was expected to release this year.

The advertisement states:

Looking to work on a globally known game franchise? Join our exceptional development team as a Senior Level Designer on an unannounced AAA title. Do you love creating awesome level layouts and designing fun encounters? Do you enjoy watching people play through your levels and collaborating to make them even better? The job will require working closely with artists, engineers, and other designers to create awesome content.

Key responsibilities include the following:

Work with the Lead Designer and design team to create compelling levels for the game

Create competitive and balanced map layouts

Speculation suggests that Turtle Rock could be working on the next entry in Microsoft’s Left 4 Dead franchise but the possibility of the studio collaborating with a major publisher on a multiplatform title can’t be ruled out.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Turtle Rock Studios via ResetEra]