God of War Had a Creepy Enemy Type That Didn’t Make the Cut

Sony Santa Monica’s senior character artist, Arda Koyuncu, has shared images of a rather creepy-looking God of War enemy type that didn’t make it into the final game. With four partially blackened arms, hollow eye sockets, and skulls hanging from his waist, the Drummer really does look like the stuff nightmares are made of.

Take a look at the concept art below.

Drummer is based on an original concept by Dela Longfish, a Lead Character Concept Artist at Santa Monica studio. “I modeled, textured and made the material setup of Drummer from scratch,” writes Koyuncu on his ArtStation page. “Later on during the production we decided the cut the character from the final game. I used the props I modeled for the character for different purposes here and there in the game instead.”

Koyuncu didn’t go into details about why the enemy was cut from God of War‘s final version or what ideas he had, if any, about how it was going behave within the game had it been included.

You can check out more of Koyuncu’s artwork on his ArtStation profile, which showcases several other designs from God of War including Magni and Thamur.

What do our readers think of the Drummer?

[Via Gearnuke]