Documentary-Adventure Game Kursk Will Release on Consoles in First Half of 2019

July 1, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Unveiled in 2015, Jujubee’s documentary-adventure game Kursk will be out on consoles in the first half of 2019, the developer announced in a press release. The PC versions will be out on October 11 this year, priced at $29.99 and $39.99 for the standard and collector’s editions, respectively.

Billed as the “first ever” documentary-adventure game, Kursk focuses on the tragedy of the Russian atomic submarine K-141 Kursk, which sank in the Barents Sea in August 2000. Players will be able to witness the tragic events and learn more about the fateful voyage.

In a press release, Jujubee also provided some additional information about the game’s versions. However, it’s unclear if consoles will also receive a collector’s edition. Nevertheless, the descriptions reveal some DLC plans for Kursk so check them out below.

Extras included in Standard Version:

  • Premium KURSK Wallpapers;
  • Unique Digital Artbook in PDF format;
  • Official Game Digital Soundtrack.

Extras included in Collector’s Edition:

  • Upcoming Kengir DLC, inspired by the true story of the uprising in the Kengir labor camp and the escape of one of the prisoners;
  • Upcoming VR Support DLC;
  • KURSK The Board Game in PDF format for self-printing;
  • “O.R.P.” e-book in EPUB and MOBI formats;
  • Premium KURSK Wallpapers;
  • Unique Digital Artbook in PDF format;
  • Official Game Digital Soundtrack.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the console release.

