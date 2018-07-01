Documentary-Adventure Game Kursk Will Release on Consoles in First Half of 2019
Unveiled in 2015, Jujubee’s documentary-adventure game Kursk will be out on consoles in the first half of 2019, the developer announced in a press release. The PC versions will be out on October 11 this year, priced at $29.99 and $39.99 for the standard and collector’s editions, respectively.
Billed as the “first ever” documentary-adventure game, Kursk focuses on the tragedy of the Russian atomic submarine K-141 Kursk, which sank in the Barents Sea in August 2000. Players will be able to witness the tragic events and learn more about the fateful voyage.
In a press release, Jujubee also provided some additional information about the game’s versions. However, it’s unclear if consoles will also receive a collector’s edition. Nevertheless, the descriptions reveal some DLC plans for Kursk so check them out below.
Extras included in Standard Version:
- Premium KURSK Wallpapers;
- Unique Digital Artbook in PDF format;
- Official Game Digital Soundtrack.
Extras included in Collector’s Edition:
- Upcoming Kengir DLC, inspired by the true story of the uprising in the Kengir labor camp and the escape of one of the prisoners;
- Upcoming VR Support DLC;
- KURSK The Board Game in PDF format for self-printing;
- “O.R.P.” e-book in EPUB and MOBI formats;
- Premium KURSK Wallpapers;
- Unique Digital Artbook in PDF format;
- Official Game Digital Soundtrack.
We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the console release.