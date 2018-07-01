Overwatch’s Junkrat Gets Adorable Nendoroid

The next Overwatch character to get the Nendoroid treatment is Junkrat, and he looks adorable! Made of painted ABS/PVC, the figure is approximately 10mm in height, and features various details like Junkrat’s artificial arm and leg as seen in the game.

You can preview the figure in the gallery below, followed by an official product description.

Nendoroid Junkrat’s neck features a double-joint allowing for more acrobatic poses as he propels himself through the air! The RIP-Tire on his back can be detached and comes with its own stand to pose it as if moving along as if Junkrat has used his ultimate ability! A concussion mine part as well as the switch to detonate it are included allowing him to be posed waiting to trigger the mine on an unsuspecting enemy. His steel trap is also included and can be opened and closed allowing you to display heroes trapped by the metal-toothed trap, and can even be held in his hand to recreate his Vaudeville emote in Nendoroid size! Be sure to add him to your collection and display him with the previously announced heroes in the Overwatch Nendoroid series!

The Junkrat Nendoroid costs $50 and will ship by the end of Q1 2019. You can preorder the figure via Blizzard’s website.