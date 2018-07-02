CoD 2019 Solo Campaign is Real, According to Infinity Ward Job Listing

Okay, the gaming community was practically up in arms, after news arrived that Infinity Ward would take a specific approach to the Black Ops 4 single-player mode. While some experienced Black Ops players were okay with this, a majority was still kinda pissed off. And indeed, it may seem like not having a story mode is the way to go, considering it’s a multiplayer oriented title, it still seems like a waste considering the potential of the premise and the solid story the series had in previous installments.

Now, a job listing posted by development studio Infinity Ward hints about the possibility of a story-drive CoD 2019 campaign, and shows an open gap for a “narrative scripter,” who is wanted to work on “a new, exciting, unannounced title for multiplayer next-gen platforms.”

The project they are hiring for is named simply as CoD 2019, and here are the required qualifications:

Qualifications:

A cinematic ear for dialogue pacing.

A strong desire to bring life to game characters through naturalistic and

cinematic implementation of vocal performance.

A strong interest and passion for First Person Shooter (FPS) games

The ability to dissect and discuss level design in recent games.

A broad understanding of both multiplayer and single player game design.

Familiarity with game editor tools such as Radiant, Unreal, Unity or Crytek

Editors a plus.

Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Lua, or similar scripting language.

Self-motivated with excellent problem solving skills.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Prior internship or game development experience a plus.”

We’ve heard the devs denying the existence of a story mode for Black Ops 4 (repeatedly), players and specifically fans of solo CoD story-driven games will most likely get what they are hoping for – according to this listing anyhow. When you think about it, this is really what would be required for the creation of a single-player CoD campaign. So, would you guys be interested in this?

[Source: GameRevolution.com and CharlieINTEL]