Fans Want a Black-and-White Ghost of Tsushima, Rightfully So

If you’ll recall, the E3 2018 has brought more media from the upcoming action adventure, Ghost of Tsushima. Ever since the very first Ghost of Tsushima gameplay footage was released, people instantly hoped on the bandwagon of hypeage and rightfully so. The footage looked more than promising, and now the stealth themed action game is one of the most highly anticipated PS4 exclusives.

One of the most captivating aspects of the gameplay video was the incredible atmosphere, which was reminiscent of traditional Japanese samurai flicks. Suggestions have been made that a black-and-white version would make it more appealing. That’s not saying that the colored version didn’t look spectacular enough – quite the contrary, it was downright jaw-dropping.

Mind you, now more and more fans are appealing to the developers at Sucker Punch to incorporate a black-and-white filter so as to enhance the authenticity even further. As you can see in the video above, one fan already altered the E3 2018 trailer to demonstrate the feel and aesthetic of this particular mode.

Okay, so, Sucker Punch is still very much keeping a lot of things about his promising game under wraps. In order for the game to have a black-and-white mode, presumably some major alterations will have to be made to create a more stylistic look and to compensate for the lack of colors.

This seems like a tremendously original idea. We don’t know if Sucker Punch would even consider this. However, they already confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima will feature Japanese dub, so it only takes a few more additional details and players will most likely be stepping into a kick-ass Akira Kurosawa movie.

Thoughts, folks?

[Source: Push Square and YouTube.com]