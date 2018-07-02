Ichigo, Rukia and Aizen Officially Playable in Jump Force

Granted, we already knew about Ichigo, but now gamers and anime/manga fans are geared up and looking forward to more playable characters in Namco’s upcoming beat ’em up, Jump Force. We’ve received an official confirmation from the publisher that the Jump Force Character Roster and the franchise line-up has expanded. Now, Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and Sosuke Aizen from Shonen Jump’s Bleach series are all going to be playable characters in the game. Ichigo and Rukia are playable as the Soul Reapers from the Bleach series.

The publisher uncovered a new stage for the upcoming game – Hong Kong. This particular stage is going to be one of the many stages inspired by real-world locations. According to the game’s creators, the Hong Kong stage “blends characteristics from one of the world’s most modern and dynamic cities with elements from the One Piece world, creating a truly unique setting for battle.”

Alrighty, it’s about time the gaming industry got more decent fighting games, and this appears to be more than promising.

In the meantime, you can expect Jump Force to hit stores in the North America for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PCs via Steam sometime during 2019.