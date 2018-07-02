Giannis Antetokounmpo Now the First International Star on the Cover of NBA 2K

Alrighty, this is pretty cool. First we’ve seen LeBron James on the cover of NBA 2k19 20th Anniversary Edition. Now, publisher 2K is sending the word that the NBA 2K19 Standard Edition is going to feature Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the cover. He is the first player in NBA history to complete a regular season ranked in the top 20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Antetokounmpo’s nickname “Greek Freak” for his incredible athletic abilities. Keeping with the NBA 2K19 creative theme, the cover features key words and phrases which hold significance for Giannis, including “Father’s Legacy,” “Fear the Deer,” “Phenom” and of course “Athens,” paying homage to his hometown in Greece .

“I am honored to be the first international player featured on the cover of NBA 2K19,” said Antetokounmpo. “I love playing NBA 2K so this means a lot to me. I have worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover of NBA 2K19 is a dream come true.”

“Giannis is the future of the NBA and his drive and athleticism have made him an undeniable force in the league,” said Alfie Brody , Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. “He’s the perfect cover athlete and we’re excited to feature him as our very first international cover star, as NBA 2K has a strong following with fans all over the world.”

So, folks, anybody looking forward to the next NBA 2K game?

Just so you know, if you wish to get a little head start on NBA 2K19‘s MyCAREER can download the NBA 2K19: The Prelude as of on August 31, 2018 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The game is going to be released on on September 7, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.