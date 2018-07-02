PlayStation Vue Prices are Increasing

We have a touch of bad news for PlayStation Vue users. Today, Sony has announced that all of the PlayStation Vue prices are increasing, with every bundle (Access, Core, Elite, and Ultra) bumping up by $5 a month. This starts on July 24.

Sony said the following in a statement:

At PlayStation, we are always evaluating the PS Vue service to ensure we are providing a compelling value to our customers. Unfortunately, we must increase the price of our multi-channel plans to keep pace with rising business costs and enable us to continue offering a better way to watch the best in live sports, entertainment and news.

This price increase seems to be industry-wide, as similar services such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Now have also raised their prices recently. Broadcast TV is a dirty game indeed, and this news follows a previous story, in which the relationship between Sony/PlayStation Vue and Sinclair Broadcast Group broke down entirely, removing all related live programming from the service.

With the price increase, the PlayStation Vue Access bundle now costs $45, while the Ultra plan goes up to $80. Standalone channels and add-ons aren’t affected by the bundle prices, and current subscribers will see the price increase change reflected in bills following July 31.

[Source: Engadget]