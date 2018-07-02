Sony Takes Home Six Wins at E3’s Best of E3 2018 Awards

At every single E3 since 1998, a group of games journalists gather to vote on what were the best games of that year’s showcase. The Game Critics Awards, an annual awards ceremony held immediately following the extravagance of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, spits out approximately 5o winners of amongst hundreds (or maybe thousands) of games shown that year, with each of the winners typically being backed by a AAA publisher.

At this year’s Game Critics Awards, 51 winners were chosen, with Sony Interactive Entertainment taking the top spot with six overall wins. And, it may come as no surprise to some, the PlayStation 4 itself outshined the other platforms, with the system taking home 17 wins when compared to Xbox One’s 12 wins, PC’s 10 wins, and the Switch’s 4 wins. (It’s worth noting that a portion of the system wins include awards from 2017: PS4 had five, Xbox One had six, and PC and Switch both had one.) When looking at the breaking of the winners, it’s revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II both had two wins, while Dreams and Ghost of Tsushima only had one.

Below is the list of Sony’s wins. For the full list of winners – and nominees – head over to Game Critics Awards.

Best Original Game

Dreams

(Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best Console

Marvel’s Spider-Man

(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Spider-Man

(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendations for Graphics

The Last of Us Part II

(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendations for Graphics

Ghost of Tsushima

(Sucker Punch/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendation for Sound

The Last of Us Part II

(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

[Source: Game Critics Awards]