Summer Games Done Quick Breaks Fundraising Records

Games Done Quick is a bi-annual speed-running event that invites speed-runners and fans alike to join in on the fun, for a good cause. The event takes place at a hotel and features a plethora of games from classic hits like Super Mario Bros. 3 to more modern hits/iterations like Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMix. This year’s Summer edition of Games Done Quick took place at the DoubleTree Hilton in Bloomington, Minneapolis. But if you couldn’t be there in person, you could join in by watching their live stream. In all, 153 games were speedrun, most of them by their world record holders, since the event started last Sunday.

Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) 2018 has finally come to a close, and, in doing so, they broke their previous fundraising records, raising $2.1 million for charity. Specifically, SGDQ is giving the money once again to Doctors Without Borders, an independent, global movement set out to provide medical aid where it’s needed most. Doctors Without Borders is definitely a popular humanitarian charity within the gaming space, having been featured as a Humble Bundle charity before, so it makes sense that SGDQ’s proceeds would go to this kind of organization.

